From the Sept. 28, 1969 edition of The Sunday Athens Messenger:
- Now here’s an interesting headline: “Nude Romp Leads To Drug Arrests.” Police were called to a home on Stimson Avenue and found two young men “under heavy influence of some type of drug.” They’d knocked out windows of the house and one was located dancing naked next to a lighted window. The two were arrested, with one also transported to Ohio University’s Hudson Health Center.
- Another interesting headline: “Probation Given In Brownie Case.” An 18-year-old former Ohio University student pleaded guilty to smuggling marijuana-spiced brownies into the county jail. Her father was a lawyer, though, and a local judge agreed to give only a three-year probation sentence.
- Fun correction: The Messenger followed up on a story of a man named Strausbaugh apprehending another man attempting to siphon gas from a parked car. The original story credited Rev. W. H. Strausbaugh with saving the day, but it was actually Roy Strausbaugh.
- In advertising, the Varsity Barber Shop at 42 1/2 S. Court St. highlighted proprietor John Green’s 30 years of experience “in all types of cuts.” Franco’s Pizza Place was most recently located there.
- In advertising, Pizza Hut at 394 Richland Ave., Athens offered a “99 Cent Lunch Special” for a mushroom, pepperoni, sausage, cheese or supreme pizza.
- Federal Hocking High School officially opens — a $1.5 million facility serving 460 pupils from six townships. Officials included Supt. Charles W. Montgomery III and Principal James Carpenter.
- Arthur Wallace, a former Athens resident, graduated from pilot’s school at United Airlines.
