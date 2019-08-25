From the Aug. 25, 1974 edition of The Sunday Athens Messenger:
The Hastings Road hillside at Monticello Village apartment complex continued to slip away, while workers tore down eight apartment buildings. A major landslide two years earlier forced evacuation of several buildings, leading to the eventual decision to demolish them.
In advertising, an 8-Track Car Stereo priced at $49.95 was offered by Vere Smith Audio-Visuals, Inc. at 16 W. Union St., Athens. Starbucks is located there now.
The opinion page featured a Letter to the Editor from Lawrence Cottrill of Glouster, following the resignation of President Richard Nixon on Aug. 8, 1974: “(Nixon’s) administration shook the faith of all Americans. We must not forget it was his own party that put him out. If they could have found him innocent, they would have backed him up.
Franklin Boles of Leon, West Virginia was named the 1974 State Old Time Fiddler Champion at the Public Square. Lt. Gov. John Brown presented Boles with the plaque in front of thousands of spectators. Local performers included Lee Cates of Zaleski, Oliver Riley of Athens County and Alan Stack of Radcliff.
Eusebia Hunkins, of Athens, earned a $500 grant from the Ohio Arts Council to produce her play, “What Have You Done With My Mountain?” It was set to be performed by the Berean Players in Nelsonville.
At the Movies: The Valley Drive-In Theatre, Athens, showed “Blazing Saddles” and “The Candidate.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.