From the Nov. 24, 1974 edition of The Sunday Athens Messenger:
- The Athens County Sheriff’s Office continued to investigate a death of a 33-year-old Gallipolis man who was a patient at the Athens Mental Health Center.
- Members of the Alexander Drill Team were featured: Tammy Clark, Charlesa Llewellyn, Chris Cotterill, Janet Crume, Cathy Young, Patsy Dearth, Robin Lieving and Dava French.
- In advertising, R.D. Rogers Jewelry Store on West Washington Street, Nelsonville, offered wedding bands ranging from $14.75 to 44.50.
- The Ohio University Inn hosted a Thanksgiving Dinner for $4.25. (Reservations recommended.)
- Varsity Cinema showed “The Trial of Billy Jack” with Delores Taylor and Tom Laughlin.
- In sports, the OU Bobcats defeated Marshall, 35-0, with Dave Houseton scoring a pair of touchdowns on the ground. OU finished its season with a 6-5-1 record, its first winning season since 1969.
From the Nov. 23, 1969 edition of The Sunday Athens Messenger:
- In sports, The Messenger published its annual basketball season previews. The defending Tri-Valley Conference champion from 1968 was Federal Hocking, while Athens had a perfect 14-0 record in the Southeastern Ohio Athletic League. Larry Coon and Doug Lattimer were to make their coaching debuts at Nelsonville-York and Alexander, respectively.
- In advertising, the Hallmark store at 15 S. Court St., Athens offered a “full house of cards,” maps, puzzles, candles and all other sorts of items.
