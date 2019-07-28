From the Sunday, July 26, 2009 edition of The Sunday Athens Messenger:
- Fast talk won’t get you out of a speeding ticket, a feature story from Joe Higgins reported. State troopers advised drivers to ditch their lame excuses.
- The Ohio Chile Pepper Festival was gearing up in Glouster with the theme, “Ring of Fire.” There was to be a jalapeño pepper eating contest.
- In sports, the 2009 Trimble Twp. Youth League All-Star team won the 6-8 division of the Athens Sandlot Tournament. The team was coached by Jeff Moore, Ryan Lunsford, Tom Hardy and Steve Lanning. Players included Brianna Lunsford, Grace Hankinson, Kimberly Williams, Alyssa Turley, Tori McKibben, Sydney Hardy, Zoie Lanning, Payton Dixon, Margo Roof, Skylar Moore, Taya Lackey and Kaitlyn Spears.
- At the Movies: The Athena Grand showed Harry Potter 6, The Hangover, Transformers 2 and Bruno.
From the July 27, 1969 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- Thousands of Hawaiians welcomed Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin back to U.S. soil following their trip to the moon.
- There was no indication of whether Ted Kennedy would stay in the U.S. Senate following the incident at Chappaquiddick.
- In advertising: “Just In!” — a new 1969 Zenith 23-inch color TV at Cunningham Music Center, located at 437 Richland Ave., Athens.
- “Stop the World” was to be the Ohio Valley Summer Theatre’s 1969 production, directed by Bob Winters and starring Bill York and Sally Riggs.
- In sports: Heisman winner O.J. Simpson was reported to be a major factor in NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle’s plan to seek $40 million in TV rights for the upcoming season.
