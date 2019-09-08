From the Sept. 7, 1969 edition of The Sunday Athens Messenger:
- Dr. Claude R. Sowle, Ohio University’s new president, was featured in a news story from reporter Peg Sheridan. OU enrollment was expected to hit more than 17,500 on the main campus.
- Managing Editor Charles Reamer reported that Athens was “literally trembling under the weight of the heaviest construction program in its long history — a mammoth $60 million, multi-project face-lifting — all of it being rushed toward completion in the next two years.” This included the diversion of the Hocking River, a $10 million project under direction of the U.S. Corps of Engineers.
- Neil Armstrong was welcomed back to his hometown of Wapakoneta, Ohio, just weeks after his trip to the moon. Also heading a “Hometown” parade was comedian Bob Hope and Gov. James A. Rhodes.
- In sports, the Athens Bulldogs lost their season opener to Marietta, 12-0. John Abdella was the Athens quarterback, with other top players included Stu Smith, Dave Coon and Rob Essex. The Federal Hocking Lancers defeated Alexander, 22-0, with touchdowns scored by Chuck Robinson and Ed Bowers.
- In advertising, Lamborn’s Studio offered black and white prints for nine cents apiece at 46 S. Court St., Athens.
- The Athens Country Club planned to honor two charter members, Harry Beckley and Bob Morton, who in 1969 were still active golfers at the course. Committee members planning the ceremony and two related tournaments were Kermit Blosser, Butch Grover, Fred Swearingen, By Wolfe, Jim Romanowski, Vere Smith, Kenny Kerr and Bob Baur.
