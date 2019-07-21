From the Sunday, July 25, 1999 edition of The Sunday Athens Messenger:
- A unique summer camp took place in Athens: “Cousin Camp.” This featured nieces and nephews of Hellen Ellis-Jauch of Morris Avenue. The roster of guests included kids from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Florida, West Virginia, Nebraska and South Carolina. The group visited Dow Lake and held a week of picnics.
- A poll found that 3-in-10 Americans planned to stock up supplies in case of Y2K technology issues.
- Ohio University awarded a multi-million dollar contract to a tech company to install computers in all of the residence hall rooms.
- Two rival letters to the editor were printed in the opinion section: Jane Thompson wrote she wanted a Wal-Mart store in Athens, while L.D. and Anne McClanahan wrote in opposition to any new big-box store on East State Street.
- At the Movies: Moves 10 in Nelsonville showed Tarzan, Big Daddy, Lake Placid, Muppets in Space and American Pie.
From the July 19, 1959 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- Ten contestants vied to be Nelsonville Parade of the Hills Queen. The eventual winner was to receive a $250 college scholarship or savings bond. Gilbert Courtney was the general chairman of the festival.
- In advertising, R.D. Rogers Jewelers at 73 W. Washington St., Nelsonville, offered a Brookpark Dinnerware 45-piece family set for $34.95.
- At the Movies: The Athena Cinema showed Hercules — “the mighty saga of the world’s mightiest man.”
- In sports, the Athens American Legion team defeated Albany, 20-5. Charles Burnfield was the winning pitcher.
- On the comic’s page: Flash Gordon, Dick Tracy, Rip Kirby and Beetle Bailey.
