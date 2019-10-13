Forty-five years ago, from the Oct. 13, 1974 edition of The Sunday Athens Messenger newspaper:
- Two Ohio University zoology professors were among a team of researchers which located a wrecked ship off the reefs of Bermuda. Weldon Witters and Patricia Jones-Witters were involved in a team of amateur marine archeologists that cleared sand and coral from the center of the ship to reveal details of its construction. The ship had wrecked there 300 years before.
- An Ohio University student was reportedly injured in a plane crash at the airport near Albany. He had been practicing take offs and landings in what was only his second solo flight, when it crashed on its left wingtip and spun around. He was treated for a forehead laceration.
- In advertising, Jim’s Supermarkets on Route 50 offered deals on a 10-pound bag of potatoes for 59 cents and a 4-pack of Pepsi bottles for 79 cents.
- Kath Echstenkamper was crowned Homecoming queen at Trimble High School.
- At the Movies: The Athena on Court Street showed “Blazing Saddles.”
- In sports, Nelsonville-York and Warren played to a 0-0 tie in football. Amazingly, this marked the third time in the 1974 season that the Buckeyes had played a scoreless deadlock game. Other scores included a 16-0 Athens victory over Wellston; 46-7 loss for Federal Hocking against Belpre; and a 10-3 victory for Trimble over Alexander.
- Ruth Jump was named the Athens Education Association’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year. She taught middle school reading and was heavily involved in the Red Cross, United Appeal, Cancer Fund and Heart Fund, among other local organizations.
