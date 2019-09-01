100 years ago ...
From the Saturday, Aug. 30, 1919 edition of The Athens Messenger
- Ex-service men of Athens and the surrounding area were urged to attend an important meeting at armory for permanently organizing the local post of American Legion. “Every honorably discharged service man who served in the world war should not fail to attend this important meeting,” Major S.M. Johnson stated. “It’s his chance to take part in the organization of a coming great post.”
- Otto L. Hoisington, of Athens, a former traveling salesman and “military man,” was to take office as county recorder. F.R. Baker was to be sworn-in as county engineer. They took over for retiring officials Fred P. Linscott and Arthur Anderson.
- Buchtel was to host its Grand Homecoming Labor Day Celebration, with an “industrial parade,” “amusements of all kinds” and “speakers of national repute.” The Pythian Sisters were to serve chicken dinners and U.S. Congressman Israel Moore Foster (an Athens native) was to speak.
- In advertising, The Cline Ice Cream Company of Athens offered “two layers of rich cream vanilla with some luscious sugared strawberries between. A delightful combination that will please the most critical — it is a typical Cline product, pure, rich, wholesome.
