From the Oct. 5, 1969 edition of The Sunday Athens Messenger:
- Athens law officials planned to host the first of a “community dialogue series” presented by the Ohio University student activities office, featuring Police Chief Fred James, Capt. Charles Cochran, Municipal Court Judge Franklin Sheeter, Assistant City Solicitor Joe Gerig and Business Law Professor Lowell Howard.
- Athens native Jack Wadley, a graduate of AHS and Ohio University, was honored in Akron for his retirement as “Mr. YMCA.”
- The Messenger featured the Wahama Junior High School home economics department, which had five complete kitchens donated by the Appalachian Power Company. There was also an automatic washer and dryer set, a full bath, 10 sewing machines and numerous other appliances for the 210 Wahama students involved.
- In advertising, Athens Home and Auto Inc. at the corner of Court and Carpenter Streets offered Firestone tires for as low as $8.50.
- Gov. James Rhodes and his cabinet were to be the guests of the Athens County Chamber of Commerce. G. Kenner Bush, the former publisher of The Messenger, served as chamber president back then.
- In sports, the Ohio University Bobcats fell to the Toledo Rockets, 34-9, with Portsmouth native Chuck Ealey throwing for 251 yards as the Toledo quarterback. Ealey went on to have a solid career in the Canadian Football League.
- Also in sports, the Alexander Spartans scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to stun North Gallia on the road, 34-30. Craig White scored a touchdown with 51 seconds left to give Alexander the win. Other Spartan touchdowns were scored by Oris Hudnall and Pete Russell.
