From the Aug. 2, 1959 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:
- A feature story from Messenger District Editor Coy Cross highlighted the county’s Child Welfare Board changing its policies in the 1950s. Whereas the Board earlier prioritized sending kids to live in the Children’s Home, case workers sought by 1959 to try to keep them living in their own home.
- Nelsonville Parade of the Hills contestants included New Marshfield teens Virginia Ely and Ida Mae Van Meter.
- In advertising, The Athens Pharmacy at 6 S. Court St. offered “Fountain Specials” — referring, of course, to ice cream desserts. The pharmacy also offered sandwich lunches. (Krause Rental Properties is located there now.)
- At the Movies: The Varsity Theatre showed “It Happened To Jane,” featuring Jack Lemmon and Doris Day.
- In sports, Dow Finsterwald was in contention to repeat as PGA Golf champion. He was at 210 after three rounds, tied for fourth place.
