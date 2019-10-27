From the Monday, Oct. 27, 1969 edition of The Athens Messenger:
- In advertising, Sleeth’s Home-A-Rama at 98 Columbus Road, Athens, advertised many toys available on lay-away through Dec. 24. “All toys reduced!”
- A Gallup poll reports that 12 out of every 100 young adults surveyed in America had ever tried marijuana.
- Candidate Dale Nitzschke took out an advertisement promoting his run for Athens City Council’s At-Large seat. Nitzschke described himself as “conscientious, observant, never-say-die, active, truthful, community-minded and time-devoting.”
- Alexander Local Schools, a district that had only been created a few years before, was “on the ropes” with its survival depending on a 10-mill tax levy on the upcoming ballot. The superintendent said the failure of an additional levy would lead to dissolution of the district. “And that’s not a threat,” he said, “it’s a fact of life.”
- Lois Lantz was crowned Homecoming Queen of Glouster High School, with Rob Cartwright as her escort during the football halftime ceremony.
- The Jaycee Wives group announced it would host a series of babysitting clinics at the Electric Company Building on South May Avenue in Athens.
- In sports, the Penn State Nittany Lions earned a 42-3 victory over the Ohio University Bobcats before a standing-room-only crowd at State College, Pennsylvania. The Bobcats mustered only a 31-yard field goal by Jim Kensinger.
- In local sports, the Glouster Tomcats defeated Federal Hocking 12-0, with Greg Irwin recording a 100-yard interception for a touchdown.
