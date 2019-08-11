- The murders of Sharon Tate and four others was front-page news, with lengthy newswire details about the mass killings that were later tied to the Charles Manson “family.”
- The 9th Annual Jr. Fair Livestock Sale in Athens County broke several records for the top steera nd top hog. Gordon Page of Page Chevrolet-Olds paid $1,295 for George Rose’s champion steer, while Pratt’s Market paid a record $1.15 per pound for the hog owned by Richard Williams.
- More fair news: A total of 2,000 paid admissions were recorded on the final day of the 1969 Athens County Fair, despite some heavy rains.
- Two members of the Saddle Slickers 4-H Club qualified to take their horses to the Ohio State Fair: VIcky Cole and Grant Newlan. Joyce Grigsby and Mary Holland were selected as alternates.
- Robert and Inez Blackmore announced the sale of their Blackmore’s Restaurant at 44 S. Court St. to a Cleveland corporation. (This is near the edge of the College Book Store)
- Five additional contestants to the Nelsonville Parade of the Hills pageant were announced: Rose Anna Cooper of Athens, Bindy Minney of Buchtel, Sandra Erwin of Chauncey, Sheila Beth Triplet of Chesterhill and Marsha Mitchell of Murray City.
- At the Movies: The Athena showed “The Wild Bunch,” featuring Ernest Borgnine, William Holden, Robert Ryan and Edmond O’Brien.
- In Sports: The Athens Rec Dept.’s Pony League Champions featured players from the Electric Company team. Members were Dan Sininger, Steve Goodin, Les Champlin, Mark Handley, Larry Dailey, Buzz Grim, Phil Strekal, Bob Tice, Dick Goodin, J.L. Tolson, Jeff Blosser, Ted Eskey, Brian Walker, Bill Moorehead and Russ Rogers.
