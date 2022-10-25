ALBANY — Starting next month, a local artist will be having a solo exhibition of his work at the celebrated Toledo Museum of Art.
Growing up, Albany resident, Matt Wedel, was inspired to become a ceramicist by watching his father, who was a professional potter. He recalled how, “watching him create things out of clay really stirred my creativity and imagination. Observing him work really gave me the foundation I needed to pursue my own career in ceramics.”
Although he currently lives and works in Albany, Wedel was born in Palisade, CO. He received his BFA from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2005, and his MFA from California State University Long Beach in 2007.
Over the years, Wedel has had solo exhibitions in cities like Wichita Falls, TX, Baton Rouge, LA, Venice, CA and Nova Scotia, Canada. However, his upcoming show in Toledo will be his first solo exhibition at a museum of this size.
In response, he expressed that, “Of course I’m very excited about this exhibition. But, as an artist, I’m keeping my expectations realistic and I let go of what this might lead to.”
Entitled “Phenomenal Debris,” Wedel’s exhibition — which is slated to be on display from Nov. 5 until April 2 — will include 150 works which will reflect his work over the past 15 years. He describes the theme of his collection as “the phenomenal debris that is shed from being human.”
Wedel shared that this exhibition has been five years in the making. In 2015, he had a show in Los Angeles which was attended by the director of the Toledo Museum of Art. As a result of their meeting, a conversation began that eventually resulted in his upcoming show.
Founded in 1901, the Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) values diversity, community, innovation and trust. Combined, their 40 galleries, sculpture Garden and Glass Pavilion house some 25,000 works of art.
Diane Wright is the TMA’s senior curator of glass and contemporary craft, and the curator of Wedel’s exhibition. She expressed that, “This exhibition is an incredible opportunity to share Matt’s work with our audience in the Toledo area and beyond.”
Wright added, “(By) Defying definitions we often impose on contemporary art, Matt shows us how an artist joyfully expresses his love of material and making while simultaneously prompting serious conversations about community engagement and sustainable living.”
Wedal’s exhibition will be sponsored by season sponsor, ProMedica and presenting sponsors Susan and Tom Palmer and is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature of the Ohio Arts Council (OAC).
When he’s not creating art in his studio, Wedel is a full time stay-at-home father who homeschools he and his wife’s two children. Wedel is married to Coral Wedel who is the Program Manager for Hocking College’s Fashion Design and Retail Merchandising Program.
During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wedel gave his children the opportunity to create their own works of art. This process resulted in a collaborative exhibition featuring their individual works of art entitled, “It Might Not Be Here When You Wake Up” that was on view at the Baker University Center’s Trisolini Gallery in 2021.
Wedel classifies this period as “A rich space that helped me redefine my priorities and experience some forced growth as an artist and a father.”
Despite his rising star status as a ceramicist, Wedel remains a small town boy at heart. He elaborated that, “I’ve has many exhibitions in major cities out west. But, I grew up in small community. So, what makes this show in Toledo special for me is that it’s going to take place closer to home.”
For those interested in traveling to Toledo to see Wedel’s exhibition, the Toledo Museum of Art is located at 2445 Monroe St.
