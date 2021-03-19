GLOUSTER – A new business has officially opened in Glouster in the same location of a formerly collapsed building.
The Tomcat Laundromat at 62 High Street occupies the former Village Flower and Gift Shop, and is next to the lots where the Athens County Land Bank demolished two buildings in Spring 2019.
“We felt there was a need for a safe, clean laundromat in the Glouster area,” Matt Niese, co-owner, said. “We hope to develop the adjacent lots acquired from the land bank into a community park and gathering area as the next step.”
Niese, who works for Capstone Property Management, partnered with Capstone founder David Funk on the development project.
“High Street was once a vibrant place, and hopefully the laundry and future park is a small step towards the continuing revitalization of downtown Glouster initiated through GRO (Glouster Revitalization Organization),” Funk said.
“We are happy to welcome a much needed laundromat to our area,” Samantha Sikorski, Village of Glouster Mayor said. “We hope this will inspire more businesses to invest in The Village of Glouster.”
“Cleaning up the building that collapsed on High St. was the first project for the Athens County Land Bank,” Chris Chmiel, Athens County Commissioner and Land Bank Board Member said. “We want to thank Dr. Funk and Mr. Niese for partnering with the land bank along the way and making this investment towards a happier, healthier and more prosperous community.”
The Tomcat Laundromat will have its grand opening on Saturday, March 20 starting at noon and will feature free t-shirts, food, and half-priced laundry to the first 30 customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.