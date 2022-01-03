The following stories were the top ten most read pieces from The Athens Messenger website from Jan. 1 through March 31, 2021.
1. Prisoner jumps at SEORJ, walks out of hospital
Kayla Marie Allbaugh, an inmate at The Southeast Ohio Regional Jail, was found unaccounted for after being given a furlough for medical treatment after jumping off a second-floor balcony in the prison.
She was transported to Grant Hospital in Columbus on Jan. 20 where she then checked herself out.
The Nelsonville Police Department made the initial arrest on Jan. 18 and had been the subject of a joint narcotics investigation between NPD and the Athen’s County Prosecutors office since the summer of 2020.
Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch stated at the time that he believed Allbaugh was faking her injuries in an attempt to flee custody. He further questioned why SEORJ officials didn’t remain with the inmate while she received treatment.
Allbaugh was later apprehended on Jan. 22.
2. Child fatally shot in Nelsonville dies early Saturday morning
Eli Spangler, originally unnamed at the time of the articles posting due to the investigation into his death, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of March 6.
Officers from the Nelsonville Police Department were dispatched and attempted life saving measures but Spangler passed after reaching O’Bleness Hospital.
Future news coverage would outline a vigil held for Spangler in May 2020.
14-year-old Mason Platt was charged with reckless homicide in the death after being accused of recklessly playing with a firearm, resulting in the shooting. Platt’s father would ultimately be indicted on charges stemming from the incident as well.
3. Chef bringing bakery, culinary train ride to Nelsonville
Columbus-area chef Alfonso Contrisciani announced he was bringing an Italian bakery to the Nelsonville public square.
While initial speculations stated it could have opened as early as late March 2020, the bakery has not yet opened its doors but is going through the inspection process according to the chef’s Facebook page.
In addition to the bakery, Contrisciani began a dinner car train ride along the hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The trip lasts 3 hours, round trip and is held in a dinner car built in the 1950s. The first voyages took place on Valentine’s Day weekend.
The car holds space for 48 dinner guests at a cost of $75 each.
4. One arrested in catalytic converter theft case; police say suspect sold $76,000 in converters
David Willison, 45 of Chauncey, was arrested on Feb. 10 on charges relating to the repeated theft of catalytic converters, an issue that proved to be daunting across the county in 2020.
Documentation was found linking Willison to the sale of 369 catalytic converters costing in total $76,753.
Through most of 2020, Athens County saw 79 cases of catalytic converter theft reported to the Sheriff’s Office and another 60 to the Athens Police Department.
The car part, used to reduce airborne pollutants emitted by engine exhaust, began being stolen at higher rates due to the price of the materials used to make them skyrocketing.
5. ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ and Athens County
In a surprising connection, the show “The Queens Gambit” which became wildly popular on Netflix in late 2020, is linked to Athens County through the author of the novel the show is based upon.
Walter Tevis was a former Athens County resident who also worked as a English literature and creative writing professor at Ohio University from 1965 through 1978.
He passed in 1984 just a year after his book was published. At the time the novel was written, Tevis was living in Manhattan after leaving Athens County.
Will Tevis, Walter’s son, still lives in the area while owning and operating Airclaws heating & Cooling in Amesville. He stated that his father learned to play chess while living in the area and also taught him, frequently playing together.
The author himself was known for using the strong opening move the Queen’s Gambit thus leading it to be the novels namesake.
6. Burrow auctioning cleats designed by Athens High student for food pantry
As a part of the NFL My Cause My Cleats program, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former The Plains native Joe Burrow announced he would be auctioning a signed pair if his cleats designed by Athens High School senior Nikki Bean.
Proceeds from the auction were set to directly benefit the Athens County Food Pantry.
The shoe’s design featured green and orange coloring — to represent both Athens and the Bengals colors — as well as a leaf pattern along the toes. Can of food are shown along the bottom of the shoe to represent both the pantry’s and Borrow’s mission.
The cleats went on to sell for $2,150.
7. Nelsonville City Council finds Smith to not be continuous resident, immediately suspends him as member
In January, Nelsonville City Council voted for the first time to remove Greg Smith from council, sparking a year long battle that is currently still underway.
The unanimous vote came after evidence came to light questioning whether Smith could be considered a “continuous resident” of Nelsonville as the city charter states council members must be.
Evidence showed that Smith does own property on Adams Street but that, according to witness statements, he actually lives with Beth Tyson in Belpre.
This proved to be just the first steps in a lengthy process that has seen Smith reappointed and removed from city council numerous times. Currently, he is on council after running unopposed for his seat. Other council members attempted to have his name removed from the ballot but were too late with their petition to do so.
8. Three arrested in Coolville following drug trafficking investigation
Three Coolville residents were arrested on Feb. 19 on drug-related charges after a drug trafficking investigation was wrapped up by the Athens County Sheriff’s Department.
During the search, units seized over 17 grams of suspected heroin, 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine, firearms, drug abuse instruments, digital scaled and packaging materials commonly found in drug trafficking.
Nearly $4,000 in cash was seized as well.
9. Coffee shop in Chauncey looks to open in March
Bailey Mae’s Trailhead Cafe, a coffee shop and VFW meeting area in Chauncey, was scheduled to open in mid-March.
The cafe opened in the former Amvets building on Converse Street after the VFW Post 8804 was evicted from their former home in New Marshfield due to deteriorating building structure.
Post 8804 is a “sober” post, with the VFW hoping to move away from alcohol and gambling as activities they encourage.
The coffee shop is now open Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Their menu includes sandwiches, burgers, salads and more.
10. County commissioner apologizes to Nelsonville for calling it ‘Nelsontucky’
Athens County Commissioner Chris Chmiel offered his apology for referring to the City of Nelsonville as ‘Nelsontucky’ to Nelsonville Council in an email.
The term, generally used to disparage those who live a “hillbilly, or Kentucky-like, lifestyle” according to Urban Dictionary, was used at the Athens Farmers Market where Chmiel was selling produce.
Council member Elizabeth Jones initially emailed Chmiel to request an apology for the remark which she then accepted.
Chmiel stated that he would use this as an opportunity to grow and learn more about the city. He hoped to help all communities in the county and stated he would work to earn respect back from those in Nelsonville.
