The following stories were the top ten most read pieces from The Athens Messenger website from July 1 through Sept. 30, 2021.
1. Nelsonville Police officer killed in three-vehicle accident
Nelsonville Police officer Scott Dawley passed away due to injuries he received in a three-vehicle crash on Aug. 3, 2021. He leaves behind a wife and seven children.
Dawley and several other officers were responding to a report of shots being fired on the east side of Nelsonville when the crash occurred at the intersection of Canal and Hocking streets near the Rocky Boots outlet store.
He was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital where he later passed.
Another driver involved in the crash was airlifted to Columbus for medical attention and the third driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Dawley.
2. Body cam footage released in police killing of Nelsonville resident
Footage from a body camera worn by then Hocking College Police officer Cecil Morrison showed the shooting of Nelsonville resident Michael Whitmer. A child was also visible in the backseat in the video as the incident unfolded but was not reported to be harmed.
Morrison was responding to a domestic violence call made on July 27 with Nelsonville Police officer KJ Tracy. Whitmer appeared to be unarmed in the footage but did twice attempt to reverse out of his driveway — hitting an unoccupied police cruiser in the process — after being told by both officers brandishing their weapons to get out of the vehicle.
Tracy was also harmed during the incident by a ricocheting bullet fired by Morrison.
The incident was investigated by the Ohio Attorney General’s office and has since been sent to Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn for next steps. He has three options: decline to indict, send the case to a special prosecutor or take the case to a grand jury. As of publication, no decision has yet been made.
3. “Mass disturbance” reported at SEORJ on Thursday, no injuries reported at jail
Flash-bang grenades and tear gas were deployed to break up a “mass disturbance” at The Southeast Ohio Regional Jail on Sept. 16. No injuries were reported among inmates or law enforcement.
27 male prisoners in blocks C and E began the distrubance around 2:45 p.m., flooding the dorm, throwing trays, breaking windows, sprinkler heads and fire alarm strobes, according to a release.
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was deployed to the jail alongside Nelsonville Police Department and Ohio University Police Department.
The incident lasted less than two hours, resulting in some damages. Inmates were transferred to other facilities while damages were repaired.
4. Investigators seeking information about a vehicle that killed a man on Vore Ridge Road on Friday morning
On Aug.6 around 5 a.m., troopers from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were notified of a body found in the roadway on Vore Ridge Road.
Troopers located the body of a white man later identified as 38 -year-old Athens resident Seeley Linwood Hall Jr.
Evidence at the scene pointed to a motor vehicle being involved in the death but it had fled the scene.
5. Driver dies in single car-crash, vehicle erupts in flames
A person later identified as Ohio University student Torian Bailey died in a single-vehicle car crash on Sept. 1, 2021. The 21-year-old Pickerington native’s car was discovered on Rock Riffle Road at the intersection of Stimson Avenue completely engulfed in flames.
The vehicle had traveled off the left side of the roadway, crashing into a sign post and a piece of construction equipment.
Later reports explained that before the crash, Bailey was out drinking with friends on Court Street. His friends took his keys for fear he would drive but were awoken later in the night by sounds of tires screeching. A friend attempted to call him but Bailey hung up on them.
They went to search for him and when they heard the sirens, his friends knew they were for Bailey.
A driver on Route 33 saw the flames and called 911. The driver attempted to help the situation but the flames were too intense by the time they got to the scene.
6. Where is Kyle Bridgeman?
Instead of celebrating his 31st birthday with him, Kyle Bridgeman’s family was organizing a search party through the woods near the Nelsonville cross.
Bridgeman had gone missing two months earlier on June 4 after his fmaily said he went to purchase a video game and never came home.
Since his disappearance, family members and friends arranged multiple group searches for him but came up empty handed.
His family expressed frustration over the constant rumors of where he could be found, saying people were “saying stuff just to say stuff.”
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office investigated the disappearance.
His body was found on Nov. 10 in Wayne National Forest in Nelsonville. The investigation is still ongoing
7. Major drug bust nets woman seven charges
Shannon Dickens, 42, of The Plains plead guilty to seven charges relating to possession and distribution of narcotics including heroin and fentanyl.
The amount of fentanyl discovered was enough to kill the entirety of the city of Athens according to authorities.
She was sentenced to a minimum of three years and a maximum of four and a half years in prison.
8. Second death reported from two-vehicle crash on Route 50 last week
In this story that originally ran in late October 2020, a young Athens County boy died as a result of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle car crash on Oct. 22.
12-year-old RJ Sochia was 12-years-old was a passenger in a car driven by Freda Casey. The vehicle was struck by another when crossing Route 50 at Ervin Road. Carsey’s vehicle reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign causing the crash.
Carsey was pronounced dead on the scene and Sochia was flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus where he passed five days later. The other driver, Ruth A. Krebs, and her passenger Kaylee A. Krebs also sustained serious injuries.
His family allowed his organs to be donated, saying he was in full support of the process and wished to donate his organs one day.
9. Netflix documentary released about life of local figure, filmed partly in Athens
In late September, Netflix released a four-part documentary about the life of former Athens State Hospital patient Billy Milligan. Many of the scenes were filmed in town, including in The Messenger office itself.
The series chronicled the crimes of Milligan, who sexually assaulted, kidnapped and robbed three female Ohio State University students in the late 1970s. During his incarceration, he was diangosed with multiple personality disorder and examined by “Flowers to Algernon” author Daniel Keyes who was teaching at Ohio University at the time.
At the time of its release, the series was the fifth most watched content on the streaming service.
10. Officers wounded but stable after shooting
Nelsonville Police officer KJ Tracy was hit by a bullet during the shooting of Nelsonville resident Michael Whitmer.
Tracy was reported in stable condition while Whitmer died as a result of the shooting.
Hocking College Police officer Cecil Morrison also sustained injuries during the incident and was in stable condition.
The case was turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for independent analysis.
This is the same incident that was outlined in the number two entry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.