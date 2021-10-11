Top stories read from Oct. — Oct. 10, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Future of Millfield Post Office in question as building owner contradict USPS, residents express concern
2. Netflix documentary released about life of local figure, filmed party in Athens
3. Conference examines southern Ohio's favorite mystery creature
4. OSHP investigating two vehicle crash on State Route 56
5. Lawyer for CrackHeads page alleges potential misconduct in defamation, free speech case
6. Board and new director re-envision United Campus Ministries
7. Mothman myth rooted in Messenger reporter's work
8. Environmental activist Roxanne Groff and Passion Works, founder Patty Mitchell awarded for service
9. Radium Girls shine in new production at Stuart's
10. With American Rescue Plan dollars, local officials eye broadband, other infrastructure projects
