Top stories read from Aug. 1 — Aug. 8, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Nelsonville Police officer killed in three-vehicle accident
2. Investigators seeking information about vehicle that killed man on Vore Ridge Road on Friday morning
3. Cleveland-area police department donates cruiser to Nelsonville following officer crash death
4. Koska enters first season with Alexander
5. A look at the Democratic candidates for Ohio's 15th District congressional seat
6. Two Athens residents injured on Radford Road
7. Nelsonville-York to induct two classes into Hall of Fame
8. Athens County Fair: back and better than ever
9. Nelsonville Council Member seeking referendum to repeal ATV ordinance he missed vote for
10. State Highway Patrol trooper involved in three-vehicle crash; remained uninjured
