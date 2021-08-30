Top stories read from Aug. 22 — Aug. 29, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Ohio University evaluating vaccine mandate following Pfizer approval
2. Concerns about United Campus Ministries
3. Missing man found deal inside crashed vehicle
4. Young Bulldogs drop opener to Electrics
5. Convicted serial rapist sentenced to nearly three decades in prison
6. Nelsonville resident crowned 2021 Miss Parade of the Hills
7. Tomcats claw out 7-6 win over Buckeyes
8. Halle, the therapy dog, boosts morale of O'Bleness frontline workers
9. Nelsonville public information officer honored with award for service to the city
10. Judging concludes at the 2021 Miss Parade of the Hill competition
