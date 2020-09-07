Top stories read from Aug. 31 — Sept. 7, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Nelsonville-York Board named in anti-bullying lawsuit
2. Big plays push Tomcats past Buckeyes, 34-28
3. Women’s car goes airborne into a semi truck trailer
4. Three arrested in search of ‘meth mountain’
5. Fourth Athens bar cited for COVID conduct
6. At least three Ohio children with COVID-19 died since June, but it’s not that simple
7. Deputies arrest Guysville resident on felony charges
8. Newark man arrested by Athens Prosecutor, Columbus Police
9. “I’m not asking”
10. Bulldogs win back the Cup
