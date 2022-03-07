Top stories read from Feb. 27 — March 6, 2022, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. A note from the APG president and publisher
2. Tablertown:a small part of the black legacy in Athens County
3. Lindy Douglas should remain superintendent
4. Everyone deserves fairness
5. Federal-Hocking principal returns after racial slur incident
6. Tomcats advance to regional finals
7. Ohio House won’t release texts between house Rep and indicted ex-speaker
8. Masks mandates wane across city, university, school districts
9. Nelsonville man found guilty in death of Eli Spangler, 11
10. Project to preserve old Chauncey mine buildings moves forward
