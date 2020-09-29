Top stories read from Sept. 20-27, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Officer involved in Breonna Taylor death has ties to Logan
2. Carbon Hill woman sentenced to life in prison for rape charges involving a minor
3. Demolition Derby brings up questions about masking and public events
4. Athens County rated as third highest in Ohio for COVID-19 occurrence
5. The Honorable Robert W. Stewart
6. Jackson man arrested for voyeurism in Athens
7. Top Ohio University administrator quietly accepts $100k bonus amid financial turmoil
8. Pigskin bar cited for after-hours liquor sales
9. Woman tased and arrested at Logan football game
10. Three arrested in search of ‘meth mountain’
