Top stories read from Feb. 6 — Feb. 13, 2022, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Alexander school board ousts superintendent
2. Local businesses celebrate Joe Burrow with specials, donations
3. Former Athens teammates reveling in Burrow's success
4. Fentanyl drives local overdose deaths to new highs
5. Burrow family ready for the big game
6. Five local sites may see environmental remediation
7. Small town kid's journey to the big game
8. Ice, flooding, downed trees delay winter storm recovery in southeast Ohio
9. O'Bleness Hospital celebrates Joe'Bleness Week
10. Burrow was also a basketball standout
