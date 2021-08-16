Top stories read from Aug. 8 — Aug. 15, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Where is Kyle Bridgeman?
2. 2021 Miss Parade of the Hills contestants
3. Athens County Fair Schedule
4. Class action lawsuit certified in Carriage Hill fire case
5. Cleveland-area police department donates cruiser to Nelsonville following officer crash death
6. Nelsonville music festival leaving Hocking College; Hocking President says college will hold new festival
7. Investigators seeking information about vehicle that killed man on Vore ridge Road on Friday morning
8. Two Athens residents injured in crash on Radford Road
9. Career criminal pleads guilty to felony charges
10. Laid to rest: hundreds gather for funeral of fallen officer
