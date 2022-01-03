Top stories read from Dec. 26, 2021 — Jan. 3, 2022, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Fake News
2. Changes to flood maps prompt concern in Nelsonville
3. Nelsonville PD hires officer who shot and killed city resident
4. City manager defends Nelsonville PD hire at tense council meeting
5. Alexander school district adopts more flexible mask policy
6. Milo’s Whole World Gournmet expading
7. Margies’s Meatloaf Mecca makes debut at Fluff Bakery
8. Airhart, Lancers down Rebels
9. Tri-County student hospitalized after in-class accident, fundraiser supports family
10. Kyle Bridgeman to be laid to rest
