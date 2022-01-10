Top stories read from Jan 2 — Jan. 9, 2022, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. National Guard deployed to O'Bleness
2. Glouster man in federal custody after destroying part of Veterans Memorial
3. Athens County sees impact of omicron variant
4.Three local school districts support groups suing state over school funding
5. Margie's Meatloaf Mecca makes debut at Fluff Bakery
6. Cottrill shoots Lancers past Bulldogs
7. City manager defends Nelsonville PD hire at tense council meeting
8. Albany awarded funding to plan for suture development
9. Milo's Whole World Gourmet expanding
10. Amid legal uncertainty, Coolville moves ahead with council appointments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.