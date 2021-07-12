Top stories read from July 4-July 11, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Woodson ready to lead at Federal Hocking
2. Monthly payments available for families with children
3. Local women arrested in Minnesota pipeline protest
4. Athens native changes views on justice system and accepts help for substance abuse
5. McGrath perseveres at Butler
6. Athens High School student to study abroad in Germany
7. Second death reported from two-vehicle crash on Route 50 last week
8. Former ACSO Sgt. pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in Bellar investigation
9. Athens man sentenced to 8-12 years on stalking, extortion charges
10. Nelsonville appoints new city attorney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.