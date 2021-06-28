Top stories read from June 20-27, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Nelsonville woman wins first runner-up in Miss Ohio competition
2. Athens Sheriff searching for Glouster man
3. Co-leader of area drug ring sentenced to up to seven and a half years in prison
4. Limited ATV use could be coming to Nelsonville soon
5. Second death reported from two-vehicle crash on Route 50 last week
6. Edwards, mum on Householder vote, promises statement when he ‘feels like it’
7. Edwards breaks silence on historic vote to not expel Householder, arguing it was insignificant
8. Guysville man arrested for manslaughter after death in Shade
9. Search still underway for missing man
10. Guysville man indicted for murder, seven other felony counts
