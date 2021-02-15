Top stories read from July 19-26, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Burrow auctioning cleats designed by Athens High Student for food pantry
2. Athens County land transfers
3. Certified Nurse Practitioner welcomed in Coolville, now accepting patients
4. Nelsonville Council evidentiary hearing regarding Smith’s residency scheduled
5. Journalism professor resigns from scholarship board following Kalyango tweet
6. Faculty Senate Committee recommends Kalyango tweet
7. COVID-19 death totals to increase in Athens County according to health department
8. Nelsonville Council votes against Athens-Hocking trash franchise for time being
9. Tolson leads Lancers to tourney win
10. Glouster woman sentenced to three years in prison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.