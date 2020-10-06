Top stories read from Sept. 27 — Oct. 4, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Further drug traffickers arrested in Athens County
2. Suit aims to recover losses in Mine Tavern sale
3. Fitzgerald tapped as new Economic Development executive director
4. America is dangerously alone
5. Carbon Hill woman sentence to life in prison for rape charges involving a minor
6. Two arrested for thefts in Wayne National Forest
7. Woman tased and arrested at Logan football game
8. Fed Hock students invited to in-person classes
9. Athens County still seeking poll workers to meet goal
10. A list of Athens County trick-or-treat times
