Top stories read from Jan. 16 — Jan. 23, 2022, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Alexander superintendent’s future in question after school board meeting
2. Alexander High School student builds skate ramp in shop class
3. Anything is possible with Burrow
4. Winter weather warnings
5. Suit against former Coolville police chief moves forward
6. Starbrick Gallery closing its doors after 20 plus years
7. Collection of decades-old love letters found in wall of Athens home
8. Chauncey council focuses on development, arts and infrastructure
9. Jeeps end Tomcat’s perfect start
10. Athens County marriage license applications: Dec. 1-31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.