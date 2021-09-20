Top stories read from Sept. 12 — Sept. 19, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. "Mass disturbance" at SEORJ on Thursday, no injuries reported at jail
2. Part of U.S. 33 in Athens County designated distracted driving safety corridor, increasing OSHP enforcement
3. Ohio gov thinks a law is making kids sick and says it's unconstitutional. He won't challenge it
4. Area medical professionals speak candidly to community
5. Major drug bust nets woman seven charges
6. Nelsonville Council VP facing criticism after apparently swearing at firefighter during meeting
7. Bulldogs rally past Spartans
8. Fire destroys Athens home
9. In opposition of Ohio House Bill 400
10. Dukes shock Bobcats, 28-26
