Top stories read from Dec. 5 — Dec. 12, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Gun, ammunition found on Trimble School property
2. Single mom faces eviction due to conflict between Housing Authority and Prokos Rentals
3. Lancers win against Spartans, 78-51
4. Budget commission tension could cost Athens schools
5. 11-year-old's artists work shines in new exhibit at local library
6. Athens County Clerk of Courts recognized for continued education
7. Trimble Local Schools drops mask mandate, districts continue evaluating pandemic response
8. New park in the world for central Nelsonville
9. Nelsonville swears in new council member
10. Threefold Roasters brings new community space to Albany
