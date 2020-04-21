Top stories read from April 12-19, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:

1. Vinton County remains only county in Ohio without confirmed COVID-19 case

2. Report: Tornado touched down in Vinton County

3. Three arrested for breaking and entering

4. Health official says it’s unclear why Athens COVID-19 numbers remain relatively low

5. Buckeyes’ greatest plays being decided

6. Parents find ways to honor Senior students at home

7. Juvenile reported missing in Athens County

8. APD to wear red badges

9. Rocky Brands chairman assigned to economic advisory board

10. Ohio University Credit Union Scholarship recipients announced

Load comments