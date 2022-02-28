Top stories read from Feb. 20 — Feb. 27, 2022, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Jury deliberating in trial over death of Nelsonville child, Eli Spangler
2. Federal-Hocking principal returns after racial slur incident
3. Local elementary student passes, fundraiser supports family
4. Nelsonville welcomes high speed, electric vehicle charging stations
5. Nelsonville man found guilty in death of Eli Spangler, 11
6. Serah Bellar files federal suit in connection to abuse case
7. 'Jolly Nellie' Lane from Jobs was not just a circus sideshow, but a silent film actress
8. Masks to be optional in all county school districts but Athens starting next week
9. District champions
10. Southeast Ohio History Center celebrates Joe Burrow in new exhibit
