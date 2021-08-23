Top stories read from Aug. 15 — Aug. 22, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. 2020 and 2021 Little Miss Parade of the Hills contestants
2. Concerns about United Campus Ministries
3. 2021 Miss Parade of the Hills contestants
4. Support worker rights and protections. Pass the PRO Act NOW
5. Young Bulldogs drop opener to Electrics
6. Athens to induct new hall of fame class
7. 2021 Nelsonville Parade of the Hills schedule
8. Nelsonville Council moves to remove Smith a third time
9. Memorial Health Systems subject of ransomware attack Sunday
10. Truck carrying alcohol crashes on U.S. 33 during Wednesday deluge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.