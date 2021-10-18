Top stories read from Oct. 10 — Oct. 17, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Republicans leak audio of Patterson bashing progressives at private GOP lunch
2. Mother of Eli Spangler plans protest as county prosecutor urges patience
3. Under police questioning, murder defendant admitted to killing
4. Mayor Patterson can still surprise me
5. Netflix documentary released about life of local figure, filmed partly in Athens
6. Spartans hold off Bulldogs
7. Judge hears arguments on dismissing murder cover-up case
8. Buckeyes win showdown against Vikings, 20-7
9. "Clue" hits the funny bone, and the stage, in Athens
10. Local woman continues positive-change circle that started with Athens County Prosecutor's Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.