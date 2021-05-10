Top stories read from May 2-May 9, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Plains woman arrested with enough fentanyl to kill nearly 30,000
2. Nelsonville firefighter dies at scene of structure fire
3. Nelsonville drug bust yields heroin, meth and a puppy
4. “A meal was never given more begrudgingly;” remembering Morgan’s raid on Nelsonville
5. Welcome home, Jeff
6. A firefighter’s farewell
7. County prosecutor confirms Facebook poster is missing teenager Serah Bellar
8. Pumpkin the Cat has a benefactor
9. Athens County downgraded to Level 2 on Public Health Adviosry System
10. Bean, Harris power Athens to TVC-Ohio titles
