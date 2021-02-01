Top stories read from Jan. 24- Jan. 31, 2021 on www.athensmessenger.com:

1. 'The Queen's Gambit' and Athens County

2. Explosive Nelsonville Council meeting ends with a censure and residency investigation for Smith

3. Ahead of censure vote, questions raised about Nelsonville council member's residency

4. Prisoner jumps at SEORJ; walks out of hospital

5. $200,000 bond levied against Nelsonville woman charged with escape

6. Stivers backs stimulus checks for vaccine recipients

7. Widespread outage leaves thousands without power

8. Massie, Lancers defeat Bulldogs

9. Buckeyes get back on track against Bulldogs

10. Rocky boots acquires footwear company

Tags


Load comments