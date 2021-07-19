Top stories read from July 11-July 18, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Second death reported from two-vehicle crash on Route 50 last week
2. Delta Tau Delta fraternity suspended from Ohio University
3. Athens computer repair business says shortages, not ‘scam’, leading to long delays
4. Shooting incident reported Friday in uptown Athens; no injuries
5. Solich steps down, Albin set to lead Bobcats
6. Nelsonville Council passes ATV ordinance. clearing way for limited ATV use
7. O’Bleness celebrates its century-long history
8. Proposed Nelsonville wastewater expansion into Doanville hits snag as residents raise financial concerns
9. McGrath perseveres at Butler
10. Local women arrested in Minnesota pipeline protest
