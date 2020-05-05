Top stories read from April 26 — May 3, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. OU faculty renew efforts to protect their ranks; president and provost take pay cuts
2. Koons finds the right fit
3. COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vinton County, state begins to reopen
4. Tiger King
5. Hocking County cabin rentals informed of reopening guidelines
6. Athens County Common Pleas Court arraignments
7. A complete list of Athens County Primary Election Results 2020
8. Ohio University continues to grow Athens county with more jobs and innovation
9. Local law enforcement join forces for vehicle pursuit
10. 10 years later: Is Athens Co. better prepared for tornadoes?
