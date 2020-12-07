Top stories read from Nov. 29 — Dec. 6, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. O’Bleness to receive first round of COVID-19 vaccine
2. AHS graduate named to Biden COVID Advisory Board
3. Land transfers
4. Athens County upgraded to ‘red’ Level 3 on Public Health Advisory site
5. Former sheriff recommended for transitional control program
6. One dead from Hocking County crash
7. Cease and desist orders sent to fraternity, sorority
8. Nelsonville woman arrested for alleged heroin trafficking
9. Nelsonville man arrested in drug trafficking investigation
10. New COVID-19 cases reported in Athens County schools
