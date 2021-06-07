Top stories read from May 23-30, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Uptown Athens 'altercation' leaves one dead early Saturday morning
2. Warrant sweep results in 16 people being charged for drug offenses
3. Explosive meeting ends in second removal of Nelsonville Council Member Greg Smith
4. Area man charged and arraigned after weekend dead in Athens
5. Members of Nelsonville government condemn Smith's 'they're dead' comment during meeting
6. County government services navigate connections with Bellar, Childs cases
7. Imler makes Trimble history
8. Co-leaders of area drug ring sentenced to up to seven and half years in prison
9. All-female fire crew a first for Nelsonville
10. Circleville man arrested in connection with weekend death on Court
