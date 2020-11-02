Top stories read from Oct. 25 — Nov. 1, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. 138 Faculty members: No more business “as usual”
2. Fatal two-vehicle crash on Route 50
3. Second death reported from two-vehicle crash on Route 50 last week
4. Athens residents call for police contract to not be renewed
5. Trick-or-treat gets green-light
6. The Plains resident arrested on multiple warrants
7. The long history of the Athens Halloween Block Party
8. District champs, at last
9. A list of Athens County trick-or-treat times
10. New sub-station progressing in Albany
