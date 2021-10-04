Top stories read from Sept. 26 — Oct. 3, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Netflix documentary released about life of local figure, filmed party in Athens
2. Body cam footage released in police killing of Nelsonville resident
3. Hocking College footballer makes history several times over
4. Lawyer for CrackHeads page alleges potential misconduct in defamation, free speech case
5. Nelsonville loses city status, but challenge to census data likely
6. Greg Smith to remain on Nov. ballot for Nelsonville City Council after BOE denies protest
7. Nelsonville conducting census recount in attempt to retain city status
8. 'Jolly Nellie' Lane from Jobs was not just a circus sideshow, but a silent film actress
9. Ohio House Speaker leans into 'medical freedom'
10. ODH announces guidelines on vaccine booster
