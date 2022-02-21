Top stories read from Feb. 13 — Feb. 20, 2022, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Local elementary student passes, fundraisers support family
2. Alexander school board ousts superintendent
3. Former Athens teammates reveling in Burrow’s success
4. Crockwell's half-court shot stuns Tomcats
5. Burrow family ready for the big game
6. Alexander uses grant fuding to tranform classroom for STEM instruction
7. Athens County celebrates Burrow despite Super Bowl loss
8. Covering a young Joe Burrow
9. Bengals come up short, but they'll be back
10. Lancers return to district tournament
