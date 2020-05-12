Top stories read from May 3 — May 10, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. OU faculty renew efforts to protect their ranks; president and provost take pay cuts
2. Skinner returns to the bench
3. Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Athens County
4. 140 union jobs cut at OU; professor association pushes back
5. ‘We want our jobs back!’
6. First COVID-19 related death in Perry County
7. Helping hands find missing limb
8. Industrial park receives $2.9M investment from JobsOhio
9. $7 million Stimson Ave. project gets boost
10. Fourth COVID-19 case confirmed in Athens County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.