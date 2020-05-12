Top stories read from May 3 — May 10, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:

1. OU faculty renew efforts to protect their ranks; president and provost take pay cuts

2. Skinner returns to the bench

3. Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Athens County

4. 140 union jobs cut at OU; professor association pushes back

5. ‘We want our jobs back!’

6. First COVID-19 related death in Perry County

7. Helping hands find missing limb

8. Industrial park receives $2.9M investment from JobsOhio

9. $7 million Stimson Ave. project gets boost

10. Fourth COVID-19 case confirmed in Athens County

Load comments