Top stories read from Jan. 23 — Jan. 30, 2022, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. County prosecutor pursuing further investigation into Nelsonville officer
2. Family of fallen Nelsonville firefighter plans 5k to give back
3. Housing discrimination law in City of Athens faces first test
4. ‘Who Dey’ nation continues giving back to southeast Ohio
5. Lackey continues perfect start
6. Burrow was also a basketball standout
7. Anything is possible with Burrow
8. Jeeps and Tomcats’ perfect start
9. Childs death in ACCS custody being investigated
10. Unioto holds off Athens, 68-57
