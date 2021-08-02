Top stories read from July 25 - Aug. 1, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Officers wounded but stable after shooting
2. Athens County Dog Shelter seeing influx of residents
3. Former Ohio University President Charles J. Ping, champion of humanities, dead at 91
4. Albany man killed in motorcycle crash on Radford Road
5. Drug investigations by various agencies result in multiple arrests
6. Nelsonville removes stop signs apparently placed without protocol
7. Doanville residents express frustration at proposed Nelsonville sewer expansion
8. State Highway Patrol trooper involved in three-vehicle crash: remained uninjured
9. A wall that truly heals
10. New CDC guidelines upend COVID protocols
