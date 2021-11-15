Top stories read from Nov. 7 — Nov. 7, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Kyle Bridgeman found
2. After discovery of Kyle Bridgeman’s body, investigation remains far from over
3. Nine indicted for alleged roles in regional jail riot
4. Former Coolville police chief goes to bat with council at tense meeting
5. ‘Boorito’ mayhem: Athens Chipotle employees say promo chaos points to broader issues
6. Alexander soccer earns national award
7. Millfield neighbors commemorate mine disaster anniversary
8. Coolville residents speak out against effort to dissolve their village
9. Veterans Day events
10. Athens County Sheriff’s Office deploys gas munitions in Jacksonville arrest
